'Love Island' Josh Goldstein Sues Hyatt For Allegedly Giving Personal Info to Ex

"Love Island" star Josh Goldstein is suing Hyatt Hotels, alleging a hotel employee gave highly sensitive personal information to his ex-girlfriend over the phone.

The reality TV personality filed docs on Wednesday ... claiming he was staying at a Hyatt in Gainesville, Florida, last year when a woman claiming to be his sister, Lindsey Beth Goldstein, called the hotel.

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Josh says Lindsey tragically passed away in 2021 ... and alleges the caller was actually his ex-girlfriend, Brianna Lombardo, who allegedly knew about his sister's death. He says an employee, Megan Gideon, did not conduct proper due diligence in investigating Lombardo's claims and disclosed personal information over the phone without verifying the caller's identity.

Goldstein says Gideon provided information on his comings and goings to Lombardo ... by allegedly watching security camera footage and relaying what she was seeing over the phone.

Lombardo then allegedly used the info to spread allegations about Goldstein on social media -- that he was "cheating" on Lombardo -- attempting to ruin his reputation, he claims ... saying he lost a potential business deal with the brand Comfrt because of Gideon's actions, which he says cost him $4,000 per month.

Goldstein is suing both Hyatt and Gideon for negligence and invasion of privacy -- seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

Goldstein appeared on Season 3 of "Love Island" and later returned for Season 2 of "Love Island Games." During "Love Island," Josh voluntarily left the villa after finding out his sister, Lindsey, had passed away. Shannon St. Clair joined him ... but the two broke up after about a year of dating.