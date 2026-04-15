'Love Island' Amaya Espinal Slays Metallic Bikini in Turks & Caicos

Turks & Caicos just got a whole lot brighter … and it’s not the sun doing the heavy lifting!

“Love Island USA” alum Amaya Espinal -- who skyrocketed to fame after winning the most recent season -- is turning up the heat in a jaw-dropping metallic bikini that’s doing a whole lot more than catching sunlight … it’s practically blinding!

From bronzed skin to ocean waves crashing behind her, the reflective 2-piece hugged every curve as Amaya looked straight out of a glossy swimsuit campaign ... except this is just her living her best life.