Lizzo Bares Her Bum, Twerks on Labubu at Coachella

Lizzo ain't goin to Coachella ... she's ready for "Hoechella" -- in her own words!

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The singer announced she's "Hoechella"-ready on Friday as she boarded a private jet to head to the California desert for the annual music festival ... wearing some tiny panties that bared her bum!

Check out her Instagram post -- she's confidently walking up the stairs wearing assless legging chaps that put her mesh undies front and center. As you can see, the underwear left little to the imagination, only using a small piece of solid fabric to cover the top of her crack.

BTW, it looks like Paris Hilton hooked the artist up with the plane ride ... 'cause she tagged the icon in her Stories while showing off the pink-detailed jet.

Lizzo had a big night planned for herself ... she even hopped on stage with Sexyy Red ... and twerked on a life-sized Labubu!

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The "Juice" singer looked like she was having the time of her life at the iconic music festival for its opening night, posting all over her Instagram Stories in her tiny hot shorts and crop top ensemble. Just check out the clips from her IG!

This, of course, ain't the first time Lizzo stripped down for the camera -- she's been documenting her weight loss journey for more than a year and loves celebrating her wins by showing off her newly toned body in tiny swimsuits and skin-tight outfits.

Lizzo's not the only one bearing some skin for Weekend 1 of Coachella -- Alix Earle showed off her abs in a black bikini top while posing poolside, while Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel stripped down to their bikini tops for a mirror selfie as they got ready for Night 1.