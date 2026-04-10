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Cowboy Fashion At Coachella ... All The Rage, Yeehaw!

Cowboy Fashion At Coachella All The Rage, Yeehaw 🤠

By TMZ Staff
Published
Coachella Stars In Cowboy Fashion
Launch Gallery
Coachella Cowboys And Cowgirls Launch Gallery

Grab your lassos, rock your coolest cowboy hat, and throw on your boots -- Hollywood's 'bout to whip y'all into shape serving all the fashion at Coachella!

Sexy stars like Alix Earle, Valentine Ferrer and Chloe Veitch saddled up in desert-ready looks ...

0406-Coachella-Cowboy-Fashion-Sub1

And Olivia Culpo and Paris Hilton booted up and owned the Coachella Valley ... That's Hot!!!

Giddy up into our photo gallery! -- It's packed with celebrity cowboy chic!

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