Throwback Thursday: Legendary Coachella Moments You Won’t Find on Instagram
Throwback Thursday: Famous Faces At Coachella Before Social Media Takeover 📸
Published
Remember when Coachella wasn’t just an Instagram feed and celebs could actually party in peace? Yeah, those days are no longer, but we’ve dug up the throwback photos ... and they’re just too dang good to scroll past!
The gang's all here!!! Lindsay Lohan, Nicole Richie, Pharrell! And flashback to Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens hand-in-hand in the desert?!
Check out the gallery ... It's hotter than the desert. 🥵