Destroy Lonely Supports Rolling Loud Festival Moving to Orlando

Play video content TMZ.com

Destroy Lonely is all on board with the decision to move Rolling Loud to Orlando ... he says it will make the world's largest hip-hop festival on par with Coachella.

We got the rapper at LAX on Friday and our photog asked him about Rolling Loud's new digs in Florida. The festival has bounced around the country in recent years and is now setting up shop at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Destroy Lonely says Orlando has the space and existing infrastructure to make Rolling Loud even bigger ... there's tons of hotels there and lots of direct flights thanks to Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World, and the like.