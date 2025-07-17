Destroy Lonely Blamed for Teen's Hospitalization After Failed Stage Dive

Destroy Lonely is being blamed for nearly killing a kid after allegedly forcing him to jump off a stage at a Romanian festival -- and now the organizers are changing the rules!!!

The incident happened last weekend at Romania's annual Beach Please hip hop festival ... a 15-year-old fan named Nicholas says he'll be on the mend for weeks with a pulmonary contusion and lesions on his liver and kidneys!!!

Destroy Lonely is facing backlash after allegedly forcing a 15-year-old boy to jump off stage at Beach, Please — and pushing him when he hesitated.



The 15-year-old fell 3 meters onto a barricade and was hospitalized with a lung contusion, liver damage, and a kidney injury.… pic.twitter.com/RDZr1du4nV — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) July 13, 2025 @AkademiksTV

The footage is pretty wild ... Destroy Lonely can be seen amping the kid up multiple times until he decides to jump -- the back angle shows the Opium label rapper physically urging his rager to take the daredevil dive off the stage.

Destroy Lonely could be tried for Attempted Murder for “forcing” a fan to jump off the stage at a recent show in Romania pic.twitter.com/qhHj0kysD9 — Underground Sound (@therealugs) July 13, 2025 @therealugs

Nicholas told local Romanian media he thought he was a goner ... “When I fell, I thought I was dying. I had no more air, I ran out of air. I thought if I didn’t get help here, these would be my last moments.”

Beach Please co-founder Andrei Şelaru also unloaded on Destroy Lonely in a statement, roughly translated to English as ... "We stand with the young man who suffered an injury last night, during a spontaneous moment spent onstage. We believe that the incident was caused by an irresponsible attitude of the artist who invited him onstage and urged him to jump. That is why, as of today, we have a new rule at the festival: no participant has access to the stage, even if invited by the artist."