Destroy Lonely Says He Never Confuses GF Shannade Clermont With Her Twin

Rap-Rock rager Destroy Lonely says he'll never confuse the love of his life for another woman -- even if she happens to have a twin!!!

We caught up with Playboi Carti's Opium artist at LAX this week and he told us he's head over heels for his GF Shannade Clermont, one half of former "Bad Girls Club" stars The Clermont Twins.

Destroy Lonely says anyway you want to slice or dice it, fried outta of his mind in the darkest of the night -- he'd still be able to differentiate Shannade from Shannon!!!

He's racked up huge streaming numbers as one of the culture leaders of Gen-Z hip hop ... but their style -- like his black-painted fingernails -- doesn't always mesh with the older generation.

He cracks on his dad about being behind the times ... his pops being rapper I-20, who used to get crunk with Ludacris' Disturbing The Peace group back in the day.