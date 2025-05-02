A$AP Rocky Celebrates & Hoops With Knicks Fans After Brunson Game-Winner

Play video content TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky couldn't contain his excitement reacting to Jalen Brunson's KILLER CROSSOVER that put the Knicks into the 2nd Round of the NBA Playoffs -- and took the streets to celebrate!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught Lord Pretty Flacko out in Harlem catching the game at Melba's restaurant right at the moment his Knicks clinched the win over Detroit ... with a nail-biting game-winner from the Kia Clutch Player of the Year.

The DoorDash-fueled "Crosstown Express" Knicks bus also arrived at the soul food spot, and Rocky and fans took full advantage of the basketball hoop attached to the vehicle!!!

Rocky played PG and tossed fans alley-oops ... after a few tries, they began to slam the lobs home!!!

We tried to get his thoughts on the upcoming Met Gala he's hosting -- but he couldn't be broken from basketball mania.