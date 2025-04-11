Pistons' Jalen Duren Pulls Popcorn Prank On Teammate, 'You're A Bad Rook!'

Play video content

Life can be hard as an NBA rookie ... a lesson 22-year-old Bobi Klintman learned the hard way -- after his Pistons teammates FILLED HIS CAR WITH POPCORN!!!

The night started out swell for Klintman ... his squad earned a big win over the New York Knicks in Detroit. But, things were about to take a turn.

As the 2nd round pick made his way to the players' parking lot at Little Caesars Arena, Jalen Duren began filming (the first clue something was up). When Klintman got to his matte Mercedes Benz SUV and opened his passenger side door, popcorn spilled out EVERYWHERE.

“You ain’t a good rook, that’s what happens!” Duren yelled behind the camera ... as Bobi stood there, surrounded by popcorn, in disbelief.

This, of course, isn’t the first time a player’s departure from the arena has been interrupted by popcorn this season … Cavs star Donovan Mitchell filled the car of his Cleveland teammate, rookie Jaylon Tyson, to the brim with buttery goodness about a month ago.

In Tyson's care, he skipped out on one of his rookie duties (supplying pastries for the squad). It's unclear if, or where, Klintman dropped the ball.

Whatever the reason, it's probably wise to give Jaylon a call for tips on getting that butter popcorn smell out of those leather seats.