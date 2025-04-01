Pistons' Isaiah Stewart, Four Others Suspended For Timberwolves Brawl

The NBA just handed down several punishments in relation to Sunday's Pistons vs. Timberwolves brawl ... with Detroit big man Isaiah Stewart getting the the stiffest penalty.

NBA Executive VP and head of basketball ops Joe Dumars announced the consequences of the scuffle on Tuesday ... saying Stewart is banned two games for "escalating an on-court altercation," adding his history of "unsportsmanlike acts" played a role in the length.

A handful of one-game suspensions were also shelled out for Detroit's Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser ... as well as Minnesota's Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo.

All bans are without pay.

As we previously reported, the whole incident was sparked after Reid confronted Holland over a defensive foul ... which led to a shoving match that flooded into the stands.

The Association says Reid and DiVincenzo will serve their punishments when the Wolves travel to Denver to face the Nuggets on Tuesday ... and Stewart's time away will start with Motor City's contest against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, with Sasser and Holland also sitting out the matchup.