Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Suspended For Own Bobblehead Night Game

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart is getting honored with his own bobblehead at Friday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks -- which is pretty cool ... except he won't be there.

The NBA handed down a one-game suspension on the 23-year-old hours before tipoff ... as a result of the flagrant foul he committed during Wednesday night's contest against the Indiana Pacers.

Isaiah Stewart EJECTED after flagrant foul 2 on Thomas Bryant 😳 pic.twitter.com/vJDkNb1rul — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2025 @BleacherReport

With 8:45 left in the second quarter of Motor City's 133-119 loss to Indy, Stewart lowered his shoulder and leveled Thomas Bryant to the hardwood.

Stewart was given a Flagrant 2 for the act ... and since he's racked up previous penalties, he was automatically hit with the one-game ban.

Isaiah Stewart suspended 1 game for accumulating 6 Flagrant Foul points.



Stewart also fined $50K for making inappropriate and objectionable gestures toward Pacers’ bench.pic.twitter.com/uRbM6HeZUk — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) January 31, 2025 @Underdog__NBA

The league said he would serve his suspension against the Mavs ... which is pretty ironic, as the team is slated to give out 5,000 Stewart bobbleheads to fans in attendance at Little Caesars Arena in a matter of hours.

They're actually pretty cool ... as local news stations revealed the Stewart bobble completes a set with a Jalen Duren handout given earlier this season.

To make matters worse, Stewart also got a $50,000 fine for "making inappropriate and objectionable gestures" after getting booted from Wednesday's matchup.