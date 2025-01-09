Steve Kerr Speaks On Childhood Home Burning Down In L.A. Fires, 'Unfathomable'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is shattered over the L.A. fires that destroyed his childhood home ... saying it's "unfathomable" to think the place that held so many memories is gone.

Kerr met with the media ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons ... and addressed the earlier reports that his old home -- where his mother still resided -- did not survive the Pacific Palisades blaze.

Kerr said his mom, Ann, is safe ... and he's been in constant communication with his loved ones to make sure she continues to be OK.

Coach added his longtime friends were able to evacuate his hometown ... but the majority of their homes were lost as well.

Steve Kerr confirms his childhood home in Pacific Palisades burned in the fire. He said he was there two weeks ago for dinner with his mother (who made it out safe). Here he is in detail on the devastation of the fire and the memories gone. pic.twitter.com/mvJuBwPo9g — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 9, 2025 @anthonyVslater

"My town looks like it's just been completely wiped out," Kerr said. "It's surreal and devastating."

Kerr revealed his parents bought the home in 1969 ... and he had visited as recently as two weeks ago for dinner with his mom.

When asked if losing memories or valuables was harder to swallow, Kerr made it clear it's the former.

"It's a lifetime of memories and occasions and birthday parties and everything else. And to just see the destruction, the devastation, it's just, like I said, unfathomable."