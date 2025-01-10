Amon-Ra St. Brown Dyes Hair Blue, Hits Detroit Pistons Game

Amon-Ra St. Brown's prep for the playoffs apparently included a box of hair dye and some NBA tickets ... 'cause a little more than a week before Detroit kicks off its postseason run, he colored his hair and hit up a Pistons game!!

The Lions superstar pulled up to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night with his teammate Jahmyr Gibbs for Detroit's tilt with Steph Curry's Warriors ... and the guys showed no signs of nerves as their team gets set for a potential journey to the Super Bowl.

St. Brown showed off a new blue hairdo ... and even quipped to a sideline reporter that his girlfriend "loves" the way it looks.

The guys also posed for a smiling pic in their courtside seats ... and, at one point, the Pistons' mascot came over to recreate one of St. Brown's most iconic touchdown celebrations -- which the receiver was clearly impressed by.

The two weren't able to bring the home team much luck ... the Pistons ended up losing, 107-104 -- but the only game anyone in the Motor City really cares about this month will happen next week.