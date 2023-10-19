Amon-Ra St. Brown Dresses Like Leprechaun After Losing USC-Notre Dame Bet

No, Amon-Ra St. Brown isn't quitting football to hide a pot of gold ... he just looked like it on Thursday -- and it's all 'cause he lost a bet to his teammate!

The Detroit Lions star showed up to media availability dressed as if he were a new Lucky Charms spokesperson ... and when reporters asked why he was in the all-green garb, he told them it's because USC fell to Notre Dame in their rivalry game on Saturday.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown lost an “agreement” with Julian Okwara over the USC-Notre Dame game. St. Brown played at USC. Okwara played at Notre Dame. Notre Dame won.



St. Brown’s punishment? Wearing this costume, waiting for him at his locker. pic.twitter.com/CaaL921Gfb — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) October 19, 2023 @colton_pouncy

"We made an agreement," the 23-year-old former Trojans star said of he and his teammate, ex-Notre Dame defensive lineman Julian Okwara. "I called J.O. -- FaceTimed him -- and he said if SC wins, he has to be Tommy Trojan. I said, 'OK.' And he said if Notre Dame wins, I gotta be -- I don't know what this is called."

Of course, the Trojans put up a decent fight for a while against the Irish in South Bend ... but they crumbled late, giving Okwara the win over St. Brown.

What's hilarious ... the Lions star told media members not to call it all a "bet" -- as the NFL has been recently cracking down on gambling inside locker rooms, although we're pretty sure Roger Goodell would've let this one slide.