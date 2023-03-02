Notre Dame Coach Mike Brey Slams Shots W/ Fans After Winning Final Home Game

Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Mike Brey won his home finale Wednesday night -- and then he won the party afterward too ... slamming shots with fans at a nearby bar!!

The epic celebration happened at Linebacker Lounge in South Bend, Ind. ... just moments after the Fighting Irish beat No. 25-ranked Pittsburgh at Purcell Pavilion.

Brey, who's leaving ND after this season following 23 years as the school's head coach, popped into the watering hole ... and immediately began throwin' 'em back with college-aged kids.

A shot of Jameson for Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey.



As on-brand as ever.

In one video of the scene, shot by Notre Dame beat reporter Tyler Horka, you can see Brey took down a shot of Jameson's with a couple Irish supporters -- all while Morgan Wallen blared over the bar's speakers.

Later, Brey was spotted chatting it up with nearly everyone in the room ... making sure a drink was firmly in his hand.

Mike Brey has not turned away one conversation or photo opportunity at The Linebacker tonight. He's initiating some of the convos himself. Total class and nothing but gratitude from the 23-year Notre Dame head coach.

Of course, Brey had every right to turn back the clock and celebrate like a college student -- because the win earlier in the evening capped off a hell of a run at Notre Dame's home gym for the coach. He improved his record with the win to 315-76 in front of home crowds.

After the game, Brey took a bit of a victory lap around the arena -- before he triumphantly walked off the court.

A victory lap.



An ovation.



One last time at home for #NotreDame Head Coach Mike Brey.