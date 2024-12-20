Jordan Clarkson, Ron Holland Square Up To Fight During Jazz-Pistons Game

It wasn't quite the Malice at the Palace, but fists were nearly flying during the Pistons vs. Jazz game in Detroit, with Jordan Clarkson and Ron Holland squaring up to fight during the game!

The altercation occurred Thursday night during the 3rd quarter of the Jazz vs. Pistons game at the Little Ceasars Arena (The Palace of Auburn Hills was demolished in '20) ... when Pistons center Paul Reed bumped and shoved Clarkson while running up the court after a layup, which Jordan didn't appreciate.

Reed's teammate, 19-year-old Holland, then stepped to Clarkson ... and both guys squared off, just feet from one of the referees.

Order was restored, and despite no punches being thrown, Jordan and Ron were both ejected.

Jordan Clarkson and Ron Holland ejected for squaring up 😳 pic.twitter.com/xXyj4XKRed — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2024 @BleacherReport

Basketball fans found the little skirmish hilarious, given Clarkson's tendency to randomly throw his hands up at opponents during games, including Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

That said, Charles Barkley still criticized Holland for the altercation, saying the small forward shouldn't be confronting players on the court.

"What this lil man runnin' over there for?!" Barkley said, "Listen, he gon' get knocked out in 2nd round he run up on somebody wrong!"