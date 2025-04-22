50 Cent & Joe Budden’s Knicks Game Convo Revealed, No Therapy Needed

50 Cent and Joe Budden have been going tit for tat for weeks on social media ... but it was all good when they came face-to-face at the Knicks heated playoff game last night!!!

Play video content Andres Puerta/@iamdresito

A source close to 50 Cent’s floor seat act tells TMZ Hip Hop the G-Unit general -- along with Fat Joe -- were invited guests of Madison Square Garden and were supporting the NYK.

We’re told 50 had no idea Budden was even at the game until they showed 50 on the Jumbotron -- and saw Joe cheering for him on the big screen.

You can see 50 and Joe exchange words courtside. 50 asked Joe about his podcast rant about him “needing therapy,” in which Joe replied, “I know I know I need to mind my business," and told him, “I love you Fif.”

50 later posted on IG, telling the world the two had patched up the rift in the matrix. Joe can be seen in a shimmering NY Yankees cap, but appeared to have skedaddled before the game ended.

We’re sure Joe’s side of the story is loading for his podcast later today.