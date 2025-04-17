Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Wallo267 Criticized by Marc Lamont Hill, Tariq Nasheed for Black Biz Comments

Wallo267 'Black-Ownership' Don't Guarantee My Black Dollarz!!! Marc Lamont, Tariq Nasheed Don't Agree

Wallo267 Marc Lamont Hill Tariq Nasheed Kwanzaa Harriet Tubman 20
Wallo267's recent motivational speech about refusing to blindly support Black-owned businesses isn't sitting well with some of his peers!!!

The "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" podcast co-host was recently spotted teaching financial literacy at the "Credit 2 Cash" seminar ... where part of his rant about not falling for the affirmative action hustle was clipped and went viral.

Wallo called the act of promoting a business with race over brand quality or capability nothing but "finesse," and urged everyone to follow his lead!!!

Marc Lamont Hill tells his fellow "Joe Budden Podcast" cohorts he won't be following Wallo's advice, and felt the commentary came off reckless and anti-Black ... seeing that most people won't give Black-owned establishments the benefit of the doubt if something doesn't suit their fancy.

Budden, Melyssa Ford and the rest of the crew saw where MLH was coming from, but didn't necessarily agree.

Elsewhere, pro-Black influencer Tariq Nasheed and the newest iteration of No Jumper also gave Wallo flak for the outburst, with Nasheed even going as far as to question the Philly podcaster's Black Card altogether.

The People For Wallo posts

And there are plenty of people in said community, who also agree with him!!!

