Wallo267 Criticized by Marc Lamont Hill, Tariq Nasheed for Black Biz Comments

Wallo267's recent motivational speech about refusing to blindly support Black-owned businesses isn't sitting well with some of his peers!!!

The "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" podcast co-host was recently spotted teaching financial literacy at the "Credit 2 Cash" seminar ... where part of his rant about not falling for the affirmative action hustle was clipped and went viral.

“I ain’t going to be finessed off some Black sh*t!”



Wallo shuts down the idea of supporting a business just because it’s Black-owned and says, “Either you got a good business or you don’t!” pic.twitter.com/H54boObhpO — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 13, 2025 @ArtOfDialogue_

Wallo called the act of promoting a business with race over brand quality or capability nothing but "finesse," and urged everyone to follow his lead!!!

Marc Lamont Hill says on the Joe Budden Podcast, that he’s friends with wallo but he didn’t like his stance on black-owned business .He says he doesn’t like how black people criticise black business and but give grace to other races when shopping in their establishments pic.twitter.com/N6ef1CzuIv — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) April 16, 2025 @Chatnigga101

Marc Lamont Hill tells his fellow "Joe Budden Podcast" cohorts he won't be following Wallo's advice, and felt the commentary came off reckless and anti-Black ... seeing that most people won't give Black-owned establishments the benefit of the doubt if something doesn't suit their fancy.

Budden, Melyssa Ford and the rest of the crew saw where MLH was coming from, but didn't necessarily agree.

Elsewhere, pro-Black influencer Tariq Nasheed and the newest iteration of No Jumper also gave Wallo flak for the outburst, with Nasheed even going as far as to question the Philly podcaster's Black Card altogether.

Play video content TMZ.com

Wallo just prevented a man from committing suicide, and told us he's always looking out for the community.