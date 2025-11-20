Gunna, Sexyy Red, Ken Carson, Headline 1st Rolling Loud Australia Since 2019

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rolling Loud Australia Returns With Gunna, Ken Carson, Sexyy Red

Rolling Loud Australia is officially roaring back Down Under for the first time since 2019 with some heavy hitters -- like Gunna, Ken Carson, Sexyy Red -- leading the charge!!!

The fest is making up for lost time and doubling down on the rap invasions this year ... with two back-to-back one-day concerts. allowing zero downtime of energy!!!

Sydney’s Centennial Park is first up to bat on Saturday, March 7, and Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse shuts everything down on Sunday, March 8.

Fans in Sydney will catch regional artists such as Mistah Cee, Haan, Kahukx ... while Melbourne crowds will be privy to performances from local noisemakers Moses & Taktix, Miko Mal, and VV-Ace.

They'll be opening for some of the U.S.'s hottest names ... Tyga, Quavo, Swae Lee, Lil Tjay, NLE Choppa The Great, Ian, Rich Amiri, Osamason, RL emeritus, and Ski Mask The Slump God!!!

We're told pre-sale tickets are already finito ... so fans better act fast!!!

