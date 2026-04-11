Who'd You Rather?! Celebs At Coachella Edition!
Who'd You Rather?! Celebs At Coachella Edition!
Published
Another day, another steamy game of Who'd You Rather, except this time we're bringin' the hottest of the hottest, straight out of the desert: Celebs At Coachella! Are you ready for it?!
Look no further for sexy stars leathered up in leather: Tana Mongeau tied up in all black, but is Madison Pettis' short leather skirt stealing the show?!
We're just getting started ... Click into the gallery and cast your votes!