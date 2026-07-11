South Africa World Cup Midfielder Jayden Adams Dead at 25

South African soccer star Jayden Adams has died just weeks after he appeared in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Bafana Bafana.

South Africa's minister of sport, arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie, announced the news, calling him "one of its brightest young talents," per the BBC.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Adams played in three World Cup matches, helping South Africa make history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time ever after a 1-0 win over South Korea. He was an unused substitute in the team's 1-0 loss to Canada, which eliminated them from the tournament.

The South African Football Players Union said his untimely death "has robbed our nation and the world of a remarkable talent," adding ... "We will forever remember Jayden Adams for his humility, his extraordinary talent and the joy he brought to the beautiful game."

He was only 25.