Marcellus Wiley Ordered to Pay Bank Over $500K for Loan He Never Repaid

Forced to Cough Up Over $500K to Bank

Marcellus Wiley is on the hook for more than half a mil he owes his bank ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the scandalized sports star has to pay up for the $500K loan he never repaid to Preferred Bank ... and then some.

In the filing from Monday, Marcellus has to pay back the full amount of the loan plus interests, attorney fees, late fees and other costs ... coming out to $549,429.82.

The bank sued the NFL alum long before his recent domestic violence arrest ... filing back in December.

The bank claimed Marcellus -- who allegedly took the loan out in May 2023 -- had promised to repay it within a year. But never paid up, the bank said.

On top of having to cut his bank a fat check, and his arrest in Florida on the Fourth of July, his wife Annemarie Wiley swiftly filed for divorce and a Restraining Order.

Annemarie was granted a temporary restraining order ... which means Marcellus can't contact Annemarie and has to stay away from her and their three children.

He was also ordered to move out of the family's Encino home and, for now, will have no visitation.