Brazilian Influencer Kauana Bilhar Dead After Falling From Dubai Skyscraper

Kauana Bilhar -- an influencer from Brazil -- has died after falling 27 stories ... according to multiple reports.

The social media sensation passed away earlier this week, her uncle told the Brazilian outlet G1, after she fell from her balcony in Dubai, where he said she's been living for the past two years.

The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a statement in which it acknowledged it is “monitoring the case and remains available to the family to provide appropriate consular assistance” through the Brazilian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Bilhar had more than 20K followers at the time of her death ... posting photos of her glamorous lifestyle in the Middle Eastern country on social media.

She last posted on June 25 ... sharing a heartfelt post about her cat, a British shorthair.

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Kauana’s mother, Darla Bilhar, posted in the aftermath of her passing ... calling out people online for making accusations and comments about her daughter without knowing the full story. It's unclear exactly what she's referring to.

Kauana was 27.