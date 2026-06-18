Fitness Influencer Dies 3 Months After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Fitness influencer Carly Douglas is dead ... just 3 months after announcing that she'd been diagnosed with cancer.

Carly died Saturday, according to a touching tribute her family recently shared on social media.

The family says ... "On June 13, 2026, Carly Faye Douglas stepped into complete glory, in her final resting place. She met her Maker and Savior face to face, and her arms are full with her two Heaven babies."

They continued ... "Carly fought cancer with grit and determination; while being full of hope and always pointing anyone who would listen, back to God, the One who held her in the palm of His hand."

Carly previously announced she'd been diagnosed with cancer back in March, in an emotional video posted online.

Play video content Video: Fitness Influencer Carly Douglas Reveals Cancer Diagnosis Instagram/@carlyfdouglas

She explained she'd gone to the ER because she was in a lot of pain and her belly was distended. She thought she had a bowel obstruction, but a CT scan showed she had stage IV gastric cancer. She said an endoscopy found a large, cancerous tumor on her stomach.

In her family's post Tuesday, they talked about how much Carly loved her 3 kids -- River, Faye and Townes -- she shared with her husband, David.

The family says ... "She treasured her children and savored every moment with them, soaking up every last drop of giggles and hugs until the very end."

Carly's loved ones added ... "We are devastated for us here, without her. The Carly sized hole left in her family and friends' lives will never be filled. But, we do not grieve without hope. We know she is whole, complete, and the most joyful, radiant version of herself."

She was 36.