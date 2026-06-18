Anna Kepner's Family 'At Peace' Knowing Her Alleged Killer is Behind Bars

Stepbrother Won't Be Able to Harm Anyone Now That He's In Jail

The alleged killer of Anna Kepner is exactly where he should be -- behind bars -- so he can't hurt anyone anymore ... this according to Anna's family, who say they are now "at peace."

Anna's loved ones issued a statement to ABC News, saying it was painful to see 16-year-old Timothy Hudson out on bail for as long as he was after being charged with killing Kepner, his 18-year-old stepsister.

Recently, the judge in the case ruled that the evidence against Hudson is overwhelming and revoked his bond, sending him to jail.

In their statement, Kepner's family said they are "at peace knowing that he will not be able to harm anyone else while awaiting trial.”

As you may recall ... Hudson was charged in February by federal prosecutors with murder and aggravated sexual abuse after Kepner's body was found inside a cabin aboard a Carnival Cruise in November 2025. Timothy had been on vacation with Kepner during the family trip. The medical examiner later ruled Kepner died from asphyxiation.