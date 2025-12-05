Anna Kepner's Stepbrother Sent to Live With Relatives While FBI Investigates Him

The stepbrother of Anna Kepner -- the teen girl who tragically died on the Carnival Horizon last month -- has been sent to live with relatives as the FBI investigates him in connection with Anna's death.

According to People, Anna's stepmother, Shauntel Kepner, who is the 16-year-old boy's biological mother, made the decision along with her husband -- Anna's biological father -- Christopher Kepner. The move was intended to remove any risk of danger to the other children in their home.

Shauntel reportedly revealed this information Friday during a custody hearing. The court appearance stemmed from Shantel's ex-husband, Thomas Hudson, reportedly filing an emergency custody motion requesting that a judge grant him custody of their youngest daughter, who lives with Shauntel and Christopher.

Thomas's motion was possibly out of concern the stepbrother might harm the daughter he shares with Shauntel.

Remember ... Anna was found in a room she was sharing with her stepbrother, asphyxiated from a choke hold. While the FBI is investigating the stepbrother, no charges have been filed and officials have not named a suspect.

Anna was reportedly found by a cabin steward on November 8 -- wrapped in a blanket and tucked under a bed -- during a Caribbean cruise with her family.