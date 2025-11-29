Anna Kepner's Aunt Says Family is in 'Turmoil' After Teen's Murder, Demands Answers

Anna Kepner's aunt says the family is in "turmoil" as they are left with more questions than answers regarding the 18-year-old's murder aboard a Carnival cruise ship earlier this month.

Her aunt, Krystal Wright, told Fox 35 Orlando this week the family is "just sitting here waiting" for an update from authorities and described their frustration that further action against her stepbrother -- who is allegedly under investigation regarding her death -- has not been taken.

She implored ... "We don’t understand why, if the boy is a suspect, why has he not been charged yet? What’s happening there?"

We told you about it nearly 2 weeks ago -- feds are locking in on a minor for possible criminal charges in connection to her death ... which was officially ruled a homicide this week.

Anna's ex-boyfriend and his dad both painted a disturbing picture about her relationship with her 16-year-old stepbrother, claiming he was infatuated with her and that he was once caught climbing onto her as she slept in her bed.

Anna was reportedly sharing a room aboard Carnival's Horizon with her stepsibling as well as her brother, and her ex told Inside Edition her brother allegedly heard a violent argument in their room between them before her death.

The cheerleader's body was found in the cabin on Nov. 8 -- reportedly wrapped in a blanket and shoved under a bed. Her cause of death, according to a document obtained by ABC News, was asphyxiation caused by a "bar hold," meaning someone held their arm across her neck.

She is not believed to have been sexually assaulted. The investigation remains active.