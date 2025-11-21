Anna Kepner’s Stepbrother Was Allegedly Obsessed With Her Before Cruise Death

Anna Kepner's stepbrother -- who was mysteriously found dead on a Carnival Cruise --allegedly had a strange infatuation with the teen cheerleader ... even climbing on her in bed one time, according to a new report.

"Inside Edition" interviewed Steven Westin -- the father of Kepner's ex-boyfriend -- for an episode that aired Thursday ... and Westin made several shocking claims based on discussions he says he had with his 18-year-old son about Kepner's stepbrother.

As you know, Kepner, also 18, was on the Carnival Cruise with her stepbrother and other family members returning to Miami on November 7 ... when she was tragically found dead on board.

Play video content TikTok/@fl.anna18

According to Westin, Kepner's stepbrother was totally obsessed with her and wouldn't stop pursuing her. Westin also claims Kepner was frightened of her stepbrother -- saying he allegedly always carried a knife.

Furthermore, Westin claims his son was once saw Kepner's stepbrother enter her room and get on top of her while she was asleep -- all during a FaceTime call.

Westin describes Kepner's stepbrother as having a crazy infatuation with her because he apparently always wanted to date her.

The FBI has launched an investigation into Kepner's death while the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner works to determine how she died.