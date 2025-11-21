Anna Kepner’s Stepbrother Was Allegedly Obsessed With Her Before Cruise Death
Anna Kepner's stepbrother -- who was mysteriously found dead on a Carnival Cruise --allegedly had a strange infatuation with the teen cheerleader ... even climbing on her in bed one time, according to a new report.
"Inside Edition" interviewed Steven Westin -- the father of Kepner's ex-boyfriend -- for an episode that aired Thursday ... and Westin made several shocking claims based on discussions he says he had with his 18-year-old son about Kepner's stepbrother.
As you know, Kepner, also 18, was on the Carnival Cruise with her stepbrother and other family members returning to Miami on November 7 ... when she was tragically found dead on board.
According to Westin, Kepner's stepbrother was totally obsessed with her and wouldn't stop pursuing her. Westin also claims Kepner was frightened of her stepbrother -- saying he allegedly always carried a knife.
Furthermore, Westin claims his son was once saw Kepner's stepbrother enter her room and get on top of her while she was asleep -- all during a FaceTime call.
Westin describes Kepner's stepbrother as having a crazy infatuation with her because he apparently always wanted to date her.
The FBI has launched an investigation into Kepner's death while the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner works to determine how she died.
Meanwhile, Kepner's stepmom, Shauntel Hudson, revealed in a recent court filing separate from the probe that a "criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children" in connection with Anna's death.