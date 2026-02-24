Anna Kepner's Stepbrother Reportedly Charged With Her Cruise Ship Homicide

Teenager Anna Kepner was killed on a Carnival Cruise during a family vacation last November ... and now her 16-year-old stepbrother has been charged with her homicide, according to court documents.

An emergency filing from last Friday obtained by TMZ say her stepbrother was charged with homicide as a minor in connection with Anna's asphyxiation death in her stateroom aboard the Carnival Horizon on November 7.

Anna was on a Caribbean cruise vacation with her dad, stepmom and three stepsiblings when she died. A housekeeper reportedly discovered Anna's body underneath her bed — and the ship returned to Miami, Florida, the next day, as the FBI launched an investigation.

In the court docs, the legal team for Thomas Hudson, the stepbrother's father, says the Kepner family revealed his son's charges via social media on Feb. 3. The doc reads .... "According to social media from the Kepner family ... the Petitioner/Father's son, TH, was charged by the United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida for the [redacted] and homicide of Anna Kepner."

The emergency filing is part of a custody fight between Hudson and Shauntel Kepner, who are the parents of Anna's stepbrother. Hudson has asked for sole custody of Kepner’s other stepsibling, identified as BH.

In early February, TMZ reported the stepbrother was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and dragged before a judge for a closed-door hearing in a Miami federal court. Since the stepbrother is considered a juvenile, his criminal case has been sealed.