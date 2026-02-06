Anna Kepner Stepbrother Arrested, Charged After Her Death on Cruise: Report

The stepbrother of Anna Kepner, who was found dead aboard a Carnival Cruise ship late last year, was arrested and charged this week, according to a report citing Anna's father, who is the stepfather of the suspect.

Per ABC News ... the charges are currently unknown ... and the stepbrother was released to the custody of a guardian.

All court records are sealed ... because the suspect was charged as a juvenile.

As you know ... Anna -- nicknamed "Anna Banana" -- was reportedly found by a maid wrapped in a blanket and hidden under a bed on November 8 during a Caribbean cruise with her father, Christopher Kepner, her stepmother, Shauntel Hudson, and Hudson's kids.

Remember ... Anna was found in a room she was sharing with her stepbrother, asphyxiated from a choke hold.