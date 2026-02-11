Bud Cort, 'Harold and Maude' Actor, Dead at 77

Actor Bud Cort, who starred in movies and TVs for decades, has died.

Cort had many credits, beginning in television and movies in the late 1960s, and working steadily into the 21st century.

Cort starred in the films "Harold and Maude" and "The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou," and was featured in "Coyote Ugly" and "M*A*S*H" among many others.

He had a notable role in the TV show "Arrested Development." Most recently, he was the voice of The King in 2015's animated movie "The Little Prince."

The New York state native died in Connecticut ... no cause of death was released.

Variety was first to report Cort's death.

He was 77.