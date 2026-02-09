Tracy Scroggins, Longtime NFL Player, Dead At 56

Tracy Scroggins, who spent all 10 seasons of his career as a member of the Detroit Lions, has died at 56 years old, TMZ Sports has learned.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Tracy Scroggins," the Scroggins family said in a statement sent to us.

"Tracy was a devoted father, cherished family member, and loyal friend whose life was marked by remarkable strength and perseverance. While many knew him for his career as a professional football player in the NFL, those closest to him knew him as a kind-hearted and generous man who cared deeply for his family and friends."

The family continued ... "Playing in the NFL gave Tracy the opportunity to pursue his lifelong dream and to rise from poverty. However, unfortunately, the NFL was also ultimately the cause of his untimely demise. Tracy spent every moment of retirement courageously battling the devastating effects of CTE. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace."

Back in 1992, Scroggins, a linebacker and defensive end, was a 2nd round draft pick out of Tulsa, where he went 53rd overall.

Over the course of his time in the National Football League, he accumulated 321 tackles and 60.5 sacks. He also had one interception.

Scroggins retired from football in 2001 after 142 games played.

In 2016, he filed a lawsuit against the NFL, alleging CTE.

The cause and circumstances surrounding Scroggins' death aren't clear.