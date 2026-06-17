Quincy Jones Bel Air Estate Back on the Market for $35 Million

Quincy Jones' sprawling Bel Air estate is back on the market ... and this time it's seeking $35 million, TMZ has learned.

The legendary music producer's gigantic mansion is nearly 25,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms ... and it's decked out with an infinity pool, tennis court, indoor garden, wine bar, game lounge, home gym, and a screening room.

The estate is tucked away in Bel Air at the end of a private cul-de-sac ... offering sweeping views of the San Gabriel Mountains, Los Angeles, and the Pacific Ocean.

The listing price has changed a few times on its way down to $35 million. The estate was originally listed in May 2025 with a price tag of $60 million. It's also been listed at $40 million.

Quincy died in November 2024 ... but when he was alive, he hosted tons of stars at the property ... and even heads of state.

Quincy famously modeled the home after the "Palace of the Lost City" hotel in South Africa ... and he enlisted late architect Jerry Allison to turn his dreams into reality. The two went to the same high school in Seattle.