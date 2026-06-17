Central Park Carriage Horse's Cause Of Death Revealed

The cause of death for the Central Park carriage horse that collapsed in front of horrified onlookers has officially been revealed ... and investigators say a toxic plant is to blame.

According to a report released Tuesday by the Transport Workers Union of America, the horse stopped during a ride near East 90th Street in Manhattan and ate part of a Japanese yew shrub ... an ornamental plant known to be highly toxic and often fatal to horses.

Play video content Video: Onlookers Left Shaken After Horse Pulling Carriage Dies in Central Park Lenny Bruce

The union cited findings from the horse's necropsy report, arguing the death was not the result of mistreatment ... pushing back against renewed calls to ban carriage horses in New York City.

The report also notes horses are prohibited by city law from eating vegetation anywhere in Central Park.

Union officials made it clear they believe the horse's death was not caused by neglect, abuse, or its work as a carriage horse ... despite claims from some animal rights activists and elected officials following the incident.