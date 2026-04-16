Mounted NYPD Cop Pursues Purse Snatcher Down NYC Street, Watch Wild Video

Play video content NYPD

Thieves are always stirrup-ing trouble -- but this one got a full-on hoof chase -- as a mounted NYPD cop went galloping after a purse-snatching suspect, all caught on body cam.

Check the wild clip -- it’s straight-up chaos as the officer tears through NYC streets on horseback, camera bouncing with every stride -- you feel like you’re riding shotgun for the whole pursuit.

The twist? The takedown doesn’t even come from the cop -- a passerby swoops in and grabs the thief first ... and holds the horse while the officer arrests the perp.

Still, no shade to the officer or his horse, Kelly -- the chase alone is doing the heavy lifting here.