Mounted NYPD Cop Pursues Purse Snatcher Down NYC Street, Watch Wild Video
NYPD Hay, Not So Fast!!! Horse Chase Goes Buck Wild
Thieves are always stirrup-ing trouble -- but this one got a full-on hoof chase -- as a mounted NYPD cop went galloping after a purse-snatching suspect, all caught on body cam.
Check the wild clip -- it’s straight-up chaos as the officer tears through NYC streets on horseback, camera bouncing with every stride -- you feel like you’re riding shotgun for the whole pursuit.
The twist? The takedown doesn’t even come from the cop -- a passerby swoops in and grabs the thief first ... and holds the horse while the officer arrests the perp.
Still, no shade to the officer or his horse, Kelly -- the chase alone is doing the heavy lifting here.
NYPD clearly agrees … they posted the footage on X, flexing the moment with a "whether on foot or on hooves" message, making it clear ... they’re always ready to saddle up!