Yankee Stadium Field Stormers Tackled During ALDS Game

Give Yankee Stadium security a tryout with the New York Giants ... 'cause staffers perfectly executed open field tackles on two fans who stormed the ALDS!!

The chaos occurred in the fourth inning of Game 3 between the Blue Jays and Yankees -- right when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was at the plate.

Two people just ran on the field and were apprehended pic.twitter.com/HR1ttvBiuK — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) October 8, 2025 @ChrisKirschner

The first fan, who seems to be holding an Aaron Judge jersey, rushed the outfield ... only to get leveled by a security guard who charged all the way from first base.

Meanwhile, a second guy also jumped out of the stands to run across the infield dirt ... and one of the guards who handled the first runner turned into Usain Bolt, chasing the other one down, too!!

It was pretty impressive; even the crowd cheered the NFL-like tackles.

Not 1, but 2 schmucks just ran on the field. Good tackles by security. pic.twitter.com/8RiX9lBEbV — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) October 8, 2025 @GaryHPhillips

Both of the guys were wearing shirts that read "$hardcore on pump.fun" ... with a QR code on the back.

From a quick search, it appears to be a website for launching and trading memecoins.

They even live streamed for an hour on the site ... showing their preparation for the field invasion right up until they sprinted onto the field and were ultimately taken out in epic fashion.

Play video content

Outside of that incident, the Yankees won 9-6 ... but are still trailing 1-2 in the series.