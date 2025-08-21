TikToker Films Herself Storming Field At Angels Game Before Arrest

Play video content TikTok/@mysteriousjulia_

Talk about clout chasin'!

A TikToker scored a viral moment when she ran on the field during an Anaheim Angels game this week ... and she recorded the whole stunt. That is, until cops slapped the cuffs on her!

The incident went down Monday during the Angels' 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in Anaheim, when Julia Hill hopped on the field and darted across the field.

The TikToker had her camera rollin' the whole time ... as she sprinted around the outfield, smiling and laughing the whole time.

She even busted out a few dance moves before security reached her ... and the party was over. Fans seemingly appreciated the sideshow, cheering as she was ultimately led off the field.

Julia -- who has over 1.7 million TikTok followers -- updated her fans on the app after being released from jail around 2:30 AM Tuesday morning.

"I was in jail for like six hours," she said.

"Honestly, I thought I was never gonna get out for a second. I was so scared."

Thankfully for Hill's sake, she made it out of both the game and jail unscathed.

That's not always the case. Back in May, a fan pulled a similar stunt, but things got a bit rough as he tried to flee from security.