Youth Baseball Coaches Fired After Going Streaking At Ballpark

A couple bonehead youth baseball coaches from Illinois got fired after getting buck naked and running the bases in the nude at a tournament in New York.

Video circulating on social media shows two men streaking at one of the ballfields at Cooperstown All Star Village ... and one guy even slides head first into home plate, completely in the nude.

The guys on the video are reportedly youth baseball assistant coaches from Lake Bluff, Illinois ... and the stunt appears to have happened with kids watching.

Lake Bluff Youth Baseball Association's 12-and-under Blue team was playing in the Cooperstown tournament and the coaches' nude antics got the team disqualified ... and law enforcement got involved.

The youth league says the coaches in the video have been fired ... and the Otsego County Sheriff's office said deputies responded to the field after security asked the men to leave and they refused.

The Sheriff says by the time deputies showed up, the streakers were gone ... ditto for any potential witnesses. Cops say they got their hands on the video and tried to do some interviews, but all parties involved had already gone back to Illinois.

Police say the Otsego County District Attorney's Office reviewed the case and declined to prosecute the men from the video ... "due to the level of criminality involved and the fact that all parties reside out of state."