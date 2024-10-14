Tampa Bay Rays' Stingrays Moved Back To Florida Aquarium After Hurricane Milton

The Tampa Bay Rays' stadium was hit hard by Hurricane Milton ... but fear not, fish lovers -- the stingrays that call Tropicana Field "home" were unharmed in the storm!!

The Florida Aquarium provided the update on Monday .... saying while the facility's roof sustained heavy damage -- the seven cownose stingrays that hang out near right-center field remained safe in their 35-foot habitat while Milton passed through.

"With the Tampa Bay Rays support, our staff was able to provide onsite care over the past several days and today, we brought them safely back to the Aquarium," Associate Curator Craig Johnson said.

"We will continue to monitor their health over the coming days, but currently, all are eating and behaving normally."

The stingrays are a popular attraction at Tropicana Field ... with the team and the aquarium using the tank to showcase the fishies that live off the waters of Tampa.