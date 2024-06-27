Girls Chased by Sea Lions in La Jolla After Getting Too Close

A couple nitwits in San Diego decided it would be fun to get super close to a group of sea lions ... until the marine mammals had them running for their lives.

Check out this video from La Jolla ... showing two girls in bikinis desperately trying to escape some massive sea lions ... after getting way too close to the wild animals.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The video starts with the girls standing up against a cliff in the cove, with sea lions sunbathing on the surrounding rocks ... they have their phones in hand and try to take some photos but the sea lions aren't having it, and a chase ensues.

The ladies are getting barked at and followed as they try to swim for shore ... and the alpha in the group lets them know they are NOT welcome.

Sea lions are known to have a very strong bite ... and these chicks are lucky these critters didn't get close enough to do any damage.