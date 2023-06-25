PETA Slams Drew Rosenhaus For Shark Wrestling, 'Wannabe Macho Man'

PETA didn't find Drew Rosenhaus' wrestling match with a shark this week impressive, amusing or entertaining ... telling TMZ Sports it wishes the NFL super agent would have just left the creature alone.

The animal rights org sounded off on the 56-year-old just days after he was seen on video yanking a dusky shark by its tail in the middle of the ocean near Miami ... straight-up calling the guy a "wannabe macho man."

"Spending so much time around top athletes must have Drew Rosenhaus feeling like he has something to prove," PETA said in a statement.

"Aquatic animals already suffer at the hands of anglers who impale them, yank them out of the water, and gut them or leave them to suffocate, so they don't need some wannabe macho man yanking on their tails for a few Twitter 'likes.'"

Rosenhaus, though, hasn't appeared to be remorseful for his actions ... in fact, just a couple hours after he posted the first video of him with the sea beast, he threw up another one showing him putting his hands on the animal again.

He also seemed to gloat about it all in one of the vid's captions ... writing, "Went fishing with [Tyreek Hill] ⁩today and decided to get up close to this Dusky Shark."