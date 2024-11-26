Arizona State Fined For Storming Field During Win Over BYU

Arizona State fans' excitement during the win over BYU just cost the school a chunk of change -- the Big 12 Conference announced a $25,000 fine for rushing the field before the end of the game.

The moment happened prior to the clock hitting zeroes in the No. 21 Sun Devils' 28-23 victory over the No. 14 Cougars ... with one second actually left in the contest when students bombarded the grass.

The premature celebration resulted in a 10-minute delay ... with players and officials telling fans to get off the gridiron so the game could officially come to a close.

ASU coach Kenny Dillingham was in disbelief when he found out about the time clock ... saying, "There's no way. That's bulls***. That's f***ing bulls***."

Kenny Dillingham with his wife right next to him as the refs tell him there's still 1 second on the clock.

"There's no way. There's no way."



pic.twitter.com/cq60kFF1ca — Gabriella Chernoff (@gabbyjchernoff) November 24, 2024

Ultimately, the Sun Devils secured the dub ... but on Tuesday, the victors were hit with the penalty.

"In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and a $25,000 fine of Arizona State University for the field storming incident that occurred during Saturday’s football game against BYU," the Big 12 said.

Commissioner Brett Yormark added ... "The safety of student athletes and all game participants is our foremost priority."

"We will continue to work with our institutions on event management policies at all Big 12 venues."