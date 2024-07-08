Zach Wilson's Ex-Girlfriend Gets Engaged To QB's College Roommate

Zach Wilson isn't the only one getting engaged this month ... his ex, Abbey Gile, also has wedding bells in her future -- after getting proposed to by Wilson's college roommate.

Gile -- who dated the Denver Broncos quarterback from high school until 2022 -- was seen rockin' a massive diamond ring on her finger after Dax Milne, a Washington Commander receiver, proposed on the beach.

"She said YES❤️💍," the 25-year-old said in an Instagram post on Monday.

While some fans congratulated the couple, others pointed out the timing of it all -- considering Wilson got engaged to his model GF, Nicolette Dellanno, just a few days ago.

If you don't recall, Abbey started dating Milne -- Zach's former BYU Cougars teammate, roommate, and childhood friend -- after she and Wilson broke up.

Some haters labeled Gile a "homie hopper" ... but Abbey stated in a since-deleted message that she didn't break up with Zach for Dax -- but because Wilson allegedly slept with his mom's best friend.

Wilson -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- never confirmed the rumors ... and his mom, Lisa, begged people to stop contacting her friends to figure out which one was apparently romantically involved with her son.

Everyone has since moved on from the drama ... and the Broncos don't play the Commanders this year, so these couples won't be crossing paths at a game -- unless they meet in the Super Bowl.