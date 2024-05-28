NFL's Zach Wilson Brings Model GF To Family Vacation At Lake Powell

Zach Wilson and his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, appear to be more serious than ever ... 'cause the NFL quarterback brought the model to his family's getaway once again this past weekend -- and everyone appeared to have a blast!!

The couple and the Wilson clan took in all the sights and sounds that Lake Powell had to offer for their holiday weekend excursion ... and based on the pics Dellanno posted from the vacay -- the fam seemed super happy to be around Zach's bae.

They got a boat for the occasion ... grilled some burgers -- and got in a ton of water sports too as they enjoyed their R&R.

This isn't first time, though, that Dellanno enjoyed Memorial Day Weekend with her boo -- last year she hit the lake with the Wilsons for the holiday too.

It's all, of course, a sign the couple -- who have been dating since 2022 -- is as strong as ever ... which has to be a good feeling for Zach, considering the rollercoaster start to his NFL career.

The 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was supposed to be the New York Jets' savior .. but following three inconsistent seasons, they traded him to the Denver Broncos.

Play video content Denver Broncos