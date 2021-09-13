Zach Wilson's Mom Gets Trolled in the DMs After Son's Loss, 'Hate Is So Toxic!'
Zach Wilson's Mom Gets Trolled In The DMs After Loss ... 'Hate is Toxic!!!'
9/13/2021 7:17 AM PT
Football fans aren't just trollin' Zach Wilson after his week 1 loss as starting QB for the NY Jets -- they're goin' after his momma, too!
Wilson's mom, Lisa, shared some of the DMs she received on Instagram after her son's 19-14 loss against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
FYI, the rookie QB had 258 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and one interception -- but was sacked 6 TIMES!
One of the messages Lisa got was from a guy named Chase saying, "Your son is a**" -- and she responded, "Praying for your angry hateful heart!"
The "fan" didn't stop there -- he hit her back with, "praying for your son to get better at f**king football!"
Lisa shared another one ... a fan named Austin saying, "real talk tho, y ur son so dog sh** at football."
Her answer, "I'm so sorry you're so angry. I hope you can find happiness!"
"Hate is so toxic!!!"
Pretty sure Zach doesn't appreciate haters goin' at his mom. In fact, Lisa recently revealed he asked her to remove her IG because he couldn't stand the trolls "treating my mom like crap!"