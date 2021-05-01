Jets QB Zach Wilson Asked About His ‘Hot Mom,' Radio Host Dragged

Play video content Carton & Roberts/WFAN

A New York radio host is getting dragged for asking the freshly-minted Jets QB about his "hot mom."

WFAN host Craig Carton scored an interview with Zach Wilson, the #2 draft pick, and asked about his mother -- who got lots of attention during the draft. Zach's mom is undeniably attractive and lots of folks commented, but raising it with her son is a whole other Oprah.

The surprising break-out star of last night’s NFL Draft was the mom of BYU QB Zach Wilson. pic.twitter.com/sZmX6wxjP0 — Hammer and Nigel (@hammerandnigel) April 30, 2021 @hammerandnigel

Carton said, “Your mom has become the lead story, and I say that respectfully because people are like, ‘the star of the first round of the draft is Mrs. Wilson because she’s a very attractive woman.’"

He went on ... “And, I’m just wondering how awkward that is for you, that you just got picked second overall in the NFL draft, and the focus is, wow, his mom is really hot."

The 21-year-old QB from Utah responded, “Yeah, it’s not my favorite for sure. I like to keep her out of the spotlight. She’s an awesome lady and I love having her support.”

Appreciate how sensitive u r but b sure 2 listen 2 what I said versus what u assume I said. I asked him how awkward it was that the Post wrote story about his moms looks, also the #1 trending topic online all day. I didnt ask him bout her looks or 2comment on them Big difference — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) April 30, 2021 @craigcartonlive

Carton drew some heavy fire but stood his ground, saying, "Appreciate how sensitive u r but b sure 2 listen 2 what I said versus what u assume I said. I asked him how awkward it was that the Post wrote story about his moms looks, also the #1 trending topic online all day. I didnt ask him bout her looks or 2comment on them Big difference."

In case you're wondering, Zach's mom is Lisa Wilson. She calls herself a "fitness fanatic" and posts lots of pics highlighting healthy cooking and her fam. She's been married for 24 years.