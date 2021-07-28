New York Jets Honoring Greg Knapp With Helmet Stickers, 'You'll Always Be With Us'

'You'll Always Be With Us'

The New York Jets will honor Gregg Knapp with helmet decals this season ... after the former assistant coach tragically died following a bike crash earlier this month.

The Jets made the announcement Wednesday -- revealing every one of their players' helmets will feature "GK" stickers on the back.

"You'll always be with us, Coach Knapp," the Jets said in the announcement.

As we previously reported, Knapp -- who was just hired to be the Jets' passing game coordinator this offseason -- was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in San Ramon, CA. on July 17 and was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

The 58-year-old later died on July 22 ... with his family saying, "Today at 11:32 am PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad."

His death rocked coaches and players across the league, including Jets' rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who said after the tragedy, "Man this is hard. Huge impact on my life in only a few months."

"Love you Coach Knapper."

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan -- who was coached by Knapp from 2018 to 2020 -- was also heartbroken ... saying, "He was one of the most positive, consistent and caring coaches I have ever been around"

"I’m so thankful for the time we were able to spend together."

Knapp had coached in the NFL since 1995 ... and won a Super Bowl ring as an assistant with the Denver Broncos in 2016.