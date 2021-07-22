NFL Coach Greg Knapp Dead At 58 After Tragic Bike Accident

NFL coach Greg Knapp -- who was struck by a car while riding his bike over the weekend -- succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, his agent announced. He was 58 years old.

As we previously reported, Knapp and a vehicle collided on a road in San Ramon, CA. at around 2:49 PM on Saturday ... and coach was rushed to a nearby hospital with "major injuries."

Knapp tragically did not survive the accident ... with Jeff Sperbeck sharing the devastating news in a statement.

"Today at 11:32 am PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad." Sperbeck said, via Mike Klis of 9News.

Sperbeck says Knapp was immediately rendered unconscious after the accident ... and never regained consciousness.

Knapp was beloved in the league -- he coached superstars like Steve Young, Carson Palmer, Mike Vick, Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan since joining the league in 1995 ... and had been working with rookie QB Zach Wilson this offseason after joining Robert Saleh's staff as the passing game coordinator.

He won a Super Bowl as the QB coach with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Clancy Barone -- who coached alongside Knapp with the Atlanta Falcons and Broncos -- shared an emotional tribute to his friend of 40 years ... saying, "College teammate. Best friend in the coaching profession."

"We always made sure our lockers were next to each other during out coaching journey ... including 2 Super Bowls!!!"

"Knapper ... one of a kind in more ways than we can count."

Knapp was surrounded by his mother, wife, brother and 3 daughters in the hospital.