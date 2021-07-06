Ex-Navy Football Player Cameron Kinley Granted Permission to Play in NFL, Delay Military Service

Former U.S. Navy football star Cameron Kinley is officially a professional football player ... 'cause the U.S. military just gave him the green light to play ball.

Kinley -- who recently graduated from the Naval Academy -- was signed by TB as a free agent after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The only issue ... Kinley committed to serving as an officer in the Navy after graduating, and the U.S. Military was NOT budging in allowing him to delay his service.

That is until the Secretary of Defense, Retired General Lloyd Austin, reversed the Navy's course ... and decided to let Kinley play ball.

"I am extremely appreciative of Secretary Austin's decision and I am excited to represent our fine military in the National Football League," Kinley wrote in a statement.

Cameron later continued ... "Lastly, thank you to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization for believing in me and remaining patient with me throughout this process. I am excited to get back to work in Tampa Bay with my teammates."

Kinley -- who asked President Biden for help -- recently told us head coach Bruce Arians gave him until the start of Bucs training camp on July 24 to straighten out his status.

Cameron did that ... and with a few weeks to spare.